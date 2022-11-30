Awareness about opportunities in Germany

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad

The online fourth session of "Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Global Awareness Period" organised jointly by Consulate General of India, Munich, Germany and Maharashtra Mandal Munich was initiated on Tuesday.

Dr Suyash Chavan, an officer in the Indian Foreign Service has conceptualized this programme for creating awareness about new technologies and career opportunities in Germany and other countries.

During the session founder of Ambedkarwadi Mission, Deepak Kadam encouraged the children to prepare for competitive exams. The Guest Speaker was Co-founder of Emertech solutions and an expert in BlockChain technology, Gaurav Somvanshi. He guided the students on BlockChain Technology and its application in agriculture and other fields. This technology forms the basis of many new innovations including the concept of Cryptocurrency.

Ganesh Sonawane from Germany informed the children about the opportunities in Germany. Mr. Kedar Jadhav of Shantadnyanu Foundation guided the children about the benefits of learning German. The foundation is offering free online German language classes for the school in Maharashtra. About 500 schools are currently participating online. These online classes are held twice a week under the guidance and mentorship of German speaking Marathi professionals living in Germany. Other schools in Maharashtra can send an email to myteammaharashtra@gmail.com to participate, he said.