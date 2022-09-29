Awareness regarding hair donation by elite group

Aurangabad, Sept 29:

On the occasion of Giants week celebrations, the Giants Elite Group Aurangabad, recently took up a project to collect hair through donation. The hair will be used for making wigs for cancer patients.

Sarika Sethi, president of Giants Elite Group Aurangabad, Archana Baldava, director of administration and Rupali Malani, founder president of Giants Elite Group took up a project to collect hair donations to make hair wigs. The initiative received donations of 13 inches long hair from five girls from the city. The hair will be handed over to the Madat Charitable Trust of Mumbai.

The wigs will be useful to improve the beauty of the cancer patients after hair loss after chemotherapy and increase their confidence. Group officials informed that this activity will be implemented permanently by creating awareness in the society about the donation of hair. All the members of the giant elite, their families and citizens pledged their support for the initiative.