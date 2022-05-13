Backward class commission meeting in city after 10 years

Aurangabad, May 13:

A of the state backward class commission will be held at the district collectorate on May 17. The meeting is being held in the city almost after 10 years. The chairman of the commission Justice Anand Nirgude, nine members, and other officials will attend the meeting.

Hearing on proposals submitted by 11 organisations for inclusion of various castes in the list of the backward classes list will be held, informed the member Adv B L Sagar Killarikar on Wednesday.

The commission for the past 10 years had given preference to the Maratha reservations due to which the demands of the smaller social units were pending for the past 14 years. The preliminary hearing on these pending proposals of the Mumbai division was held in March 2022 in Mumbai.

The hearing on 11 proposals of the Marathwada division will be held on May 17. Apart, Shiv Sangram and Maratha Kranti Morcha, and other organisations have sent proposals to include the Maratha community in the OBC category despite the matter being sub judice.

Meanwhile, the hearing on the proposals of Gujrati Shrimali, Gujrati Dasa Porwad, Gujrati Leva Patidar, Tambatgar /Kalaigar (Muslim), Barwal/Balwar, Rana / Rajput Samaj, Dakot Samaj, Arya Vaishaya Komti, Beda Jangam / Budga Jangam for including in the list of backward classes will he beheld, informed Adv Sagar Killarikar.