Bag containing jewellery stolen in engagement function

Aurangabad, March 21:

Thieves stole a bag containing gold jewellery from an engagement function held at ‘The Fern Residency’ in N-1, Cidco area on Sunday afternoon.

Police said, an engagement programme of the son of the complainant Ambarsingh Gabrusingh Rajput (50, Yogiraj Apartment, Flat No. 9, Mhasobanagar, Harsul) was organised at Hotel ‘The Fern Residency’ in Cidco N-1 area. Rajput had kept jewellery and Rs 2,000 cash, all amounting to Rs 1,04 lakh in a small bag and put it in a bunch of clothes at around 3 pm on Sunday. When everyone was busy with lunch, the thieves taking advantage of the situation stole the jewellery bag. A case has been registered with the Cidco MIDC police station while PSI Amarnath Nagare is further investigating the case.