BAMS student committed suicide over marriage refusal by lover

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The body of a female found in the Salim Ali Lake has been identified as Apurva Dilip Gajhans (21) by the police on Friday. Preliminary suspicions suggest that she took this extreme step due to harassment by her boyfriend and the stress caused by his refusal to continue their relationship due to caste differences. The City Chowk police immediately arrested her boyfriend, Kiran Kamble, in connection with the case.

Apurva's father passed away four years ago. She lived with her mother, brother, and two sisters in the Padegaon area. She was a second-year student at Ashwin Rural Ayurvedic College in Sangamner. On August 17, she came home for the Raksha Bandhan festival. On August 20, at around noon, she left home, saying she was going to meet a friend. At 1.30 pm, her friend Isha contacted Apurva's mother, informing her that Apurva and Kiran had an argument and that Apurva was stressed and sitting in the parking lot of SB College. Isha advised Apurva’s mother to bring her home soon. Isha then left because she received a call from home. Apurva's sisters searched for her, but she was not found.

On Thursday, a young woman's body was found in the lake. During the police investigation, they found that the description of a missing girl filed at the Cantonment police station matched Apurva. Her family was contacted, and her uncle confirmed her identity at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

Apurva's mother, Asha, filed a complaint at the City Chowk police station. She stated, Apurva had informed her about the relationship with Kiran, two months ago. Kiran had also confessed to Asha about the relationship but expressed his inability to marry Apurva due to caste differences. Asha then asked Kiran to end the relationship with Apurva, but he continued to contact her. The complaint alleges that on August 20, Kiran called Apurva to meet him, which led her to take her own life. PSI Ajit Dagadkhair immediately located and arrested Kiran. Further investigation is on.