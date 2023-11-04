Bamu campuses to remain closed for 7 days in Diwali

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: All the administrative departments of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University will remain closed for seven days because of the Diwali festival.

The university announced Diwali vacation for the academic and administration departments on Saturday. Deputy registrar of the academic section Dr Ganesh Manza said that all the administrative departments would remain closed between November 10 and 16 for the Diwali festival while students of academic departments from the city campus and Dharashiv sub-centre would have festival vacations from November 8 to 22.

Vice Chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole declared the academic calendar before the commencement of the new year first time.

As per the academic calendar, the duration of the first session of the departments is from June 15 to November 7 while there will be Diwali vacation between November 8 and 22.

The second session will be held from November 23 to May 2, 2024, while there will be summer holidays from May 2, onwards.

Registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhale said that the administrative departments in the city campus and sub-centre would have seven days of holidays for the Diwali festival.