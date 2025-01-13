Bamu, colleges to have 28 public holidays this year

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The students, teachers and employees of Dr Babashaeb Ambedkar Marathwada University and affiliated colleges will have 28 public holidays in the current 2025 year.

Of them, four public holidays fall on Sunday.

The first public holiday of the year will be given on January 14 on the University Name Extension Day. Some of the holidays to be given for festivals are as follows;

-- Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti (Wednesday) February 19

--Mahashivratri (Wednesday)-February

--Holi (Friday) March 14

--Ramzan Eid (Monday) March 31

--Mahavir Jayanti (Thursday) April 10

--Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti (Monday) April 14

--Good Friday (Friday) April 18

--Maharashtra Day (Thursday) May 1

-- Buddha Purnima (Monday) May 12

--Independence Day (Friday) August 15

--Marathwada Liberation Day (Wednesday) September 17

-- Dussehra and Gandhi Jayanti (Thursday) October 2

--Diwali- Lakshmi Pujan (Tuesday) October 21

--Guru Nanak Jayanti (Wednesday) November 5

--Christmas (Thursday) December 25,

Public holidays falling on Sundays

The following public holiday will fall on Sundays. They are Republic Day, Gudhi Padwa,

Ram Navami and Muharram.