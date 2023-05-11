Bamu heading towards paperless office; online process for recruitment permission

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Univeristy is heading towards a paperless office with the adoption of an online process for recruitment permission in affiliated colleges.

It may be noted that the university started an online process for various works including a file tracking system, Ph D admission, college affiliation, postgraduate admission, contract teachers recruitment, election, different contests and festivals during the last four years.

Now, the university decided to implement an online system for the whole process of teacher recruitment in the affiliated colleges.

There are 458 affiliated colleges in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Beed and Dharavi districts which fall within the jurisdiction of Bamu.

The academic section of the university issued a circular informing all affiliated colleges' education societies, chairmen, secretaries, principals and directors that Bamu developed software for the recruitment of principals, teachers and equal posts in the colleges.

The process including publishing advertisement for the recruitment, selection committee and approval will be done online.

The colleges can go through the link (https://online.bamu.ac.in/unic/uni-mis/) about the details and use the new system.

Pro-vice chancellor Dr Shyam Shirsath said that except for the final selection proposal, all other processes would be done online by Bamu.

Director of University Network Information Centre Dr Pravin Yannawar, deputy registrar Sanjay Kawade, programmer Yashpal Salve, Duttatray Parvat, Rajesh Rathod, Sachin Chavan, Madhuri Kulkarni and Ashish Vadodkar have taken efforts for using software online.

University heading towards paperless office: VC Dr Yeole

VC Dr Pramod Yeole said that the university administration is trying to bring transparency, speed and efficiency by using more and more Information and Communication Technology (ICT). He said that the online system would help to save paper and all types of data would be available online. “The teachers will be sent on various committees by rotation with the use of the online system” he added.