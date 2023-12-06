Bamu takes out Samata Shanti Padyatra

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Teachers, officers, employees and students of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University took out ‘Samata Shanti Padyatra’ on Mahaparinirvan Din on Wednesday.

After paying at the statue of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on the university campus, the procession began at 8.30 am. Vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole garlanded the portrait of Dr Ambedkar. The procession culminated at Bhadkar Gate via Univeristy Gate, Milind College and Mill Corner.

Pro-VC Dr Shyam Shirsath, Registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhle, Dean Dr Walmik Sarwade, Dr Chetna Sankamble, Dr Prashant Amrutkar, Dr Bhalchandra Waykar, Dr Mustajeeb Khan, Dr Sonali Kshirsagar, Dr Nirmala Jadhav and others participated in the rally.

Also, 800 volunteers (20 units) of the National Service Scheme and 400 members of the Earn and Learn Scheme were present. Vice Chancellor Dr Yeole said that the country was liberated on August 15, 1947, while Dr Ambedkar gave us economic and political freedom in a real sense on January 26, 1950.