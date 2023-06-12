Bamu to get new VC in New Year;

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The process for the formation of a Search Committee for the appointment of the new vice-chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) has begun. The university will get a new VC in New Year.

It may be noted that the tenure of the current VC Dr Pramod Yeole will end on December 31, 2023. The office of the Governor and chancellor of the universities started the selection process for the new VC of Bamu.

Raj Bhavan sent a letter to Bamu on May 8 stating the formation of the search committee for the appointment of a new VC. The university administration was asked to send one representative for the search committee through a joint meeting of the Management Council and Academic Council.

A joint meeting of MC and AC will be organised at 10.30 am, on June 13. The members of both councils will have to select a representative for the search committee unanimously.

Box

1st meeting of newly elected AC members

The regular meeting of the AC will be held later. This will be the first meeting of recently elected AC members. VC Dr Pramod Yeole will chair it. Nearly 72 subjects like a five-year perspective plan, convocation ceremony, recruitment of contractual teachers, and new courses, will be discussed in the meeting.

Box

Election 2 MC members still pending

A total of two AC members are elected on MC. But, the chancellor and VC have nominated 19 AC members yet. So, the election for the two members of MC is pending. A total of 44 AC members, Pro-VC Dr Shyam Shirsath, registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhle and all deans will attend the meeting.