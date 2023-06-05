Bamu to help colleges for NAAC, NBA accreditation

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Vice-chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) Dr Pramod Yeole said that the university would provide all help to affiliated colleges to go for NAAC and NBA accreditation under the Paris Sparsh Yojana.

He was speaking in a meeting organised for the effective implementation of the scheme, recently. It may be noted that the State Government made accreditation from National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) and National Board of Accreditation (NBA) compulsory in view of the New Education Policy implementation.

The director of higher education has given six months for registration and further process of grading in the State. So, Government launched the ‘Paris Sparsh’ scheme to guide the colleges for NAAC, and NBA assessment, to improve the quality of higher education. There are 3,346 colleges in the State affiliated with 10 public universities while only 1,368 have done NAAC assessment.

Nearly 1, 978 colleges have not obtained the NAAC grade yet. Also, 704 technical education colleges have not done NBA accreditation. The Government started the ‘Paris Sparsh’ scheme in the State on the lines of the University Grants Commission’s consultation scheme. The duration of this scheme is for three years. For this, State Advisory Committee, University Level Committee and District Level Committee will be constituted. VC Dr Pramod Yeole said that maximum colleges should try for accreditation and enhance education quality.