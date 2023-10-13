Be employers, not employees!

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

“MGM University has conferred degrees on the students. Based on the knowledge and technology acquired, they should become the employers and not the employees”, appealed union roads and transport minister Nitin Gadkari to the students.

He was speaking during the second convocation ceremony of the MGM University here on Friday. Chancellor Ankushrao Kadam, MGM president Kamalkishor Kadam, vice president Dr P M Jadhav, vice chancellor Dr Vilas Sapkal, medical university vice chancellor Dr Shashank Dalvi, registrar Dr Ashish Gadekar, management council member Dr Nitin Kadam, Dr Sudhir Kadam, Bhausaheb Rajale, examination controller Dr Harirang Shinde, dean Dr Rekha Shelke, Dr Prapti Deshmukh, Dr John Chelladurai, Parvati Dutta, Dr Vijaya Musande, Dr Parmindar Kaur and others were present.

Gadkari further said, Mahatma Gandhi dreamed of the development of the villages. The development should be accomplished through his thoughts and people should move towards villages again. It is possible only when there are roads, electricity, water, schools, health and entertainment facilities there. To accomplish it, the farmers should not remain only the food giver, but they will have to become energy and fuel providers as well, Gadkari said.

Chancellor Kadam made the concluding remarks. Initially, Dr Vilas Sapkal presented the progress report of the University. The deans announced the names of the students who were conferred with the degrees. Ten students were given gold medals by the dignitaries. Registrar Dr Gadekar conducted the proceedings of the function.

Wamandada given D.Litt posthumously

MGM University conferred D.Litt degree on Mahakavi Wamandada Kardak posthumously. Wamandada family members accepted the degree. Gadkari said, only a sensitive person can honour the person who wrote on social justice and created more than 10,000 songs.