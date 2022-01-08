Beed Bypass road littered with garbage

Aurangabad, Jan 8:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) sanitation staff disposed of the foul-smelling garbage dumped on Beed bypass. Still heaps of garbage are dumped on the road continuously. Citizens will have to bear the brunt of the stench again as the ward officials turn a blind eye towards the violators.

The hotels and shops on Beed Bypass dump the waste directly into the nullah near the road on a regular basis. Therefore, citizens have to face difficulties while crossing the road. The area has government hostels, commercial shops and temples. Unhygienic conditions make pedestrians suffer from nausea and vomiting. The employees clean the nullah after several complaints. But again, large quantities of garbage are dumped by the hotels. Citizens are demanding that those who dump garbage on the bypass be fined.