Bengaluru is just one and a half hours away now

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The city air passengers can reach Bengaluru in just one and a half hours now. Thanks to the air service started by IndiGo Airline on March 28 on Bengaluru - Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar - Bengaluru route. The service was started almost after three years after the corona crisis.

Three years back, Bengaluru service was available from the city. However, after the corona crisis, domestic air services from the city were disrupted. Gradually, the services resumes from the city and services to Mumbai, Delhi, and Hyderabad were started. But the passengers had to wait for the Bengaluru service to start.

Now, the service will be restored from the city on Tuesday. The service will be available three days a week on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Moreover, there has been a pending demand for several years to start a train from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to Bengaluru, but it has not been fulfilled yet.

After starting the Bengaluru service, the city passengers are now eagerly waiting for the suspended Ahmedabad service to start.