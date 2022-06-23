Better facilities at government ward than private hospitals

Aurangabad, June 23:

The facilities in the nutrient rehabilitation centre’s ward at District Civil Hospital (DCH) are better than the private hospitals, claimed the relatives of child patients. In all, 45 malnourished children were admitted in this ward in the past five months. After the treatment of 14 days, these children were completely recovered from malnutrition. Along with the treatment and medicines, the childhood of the children is nurtured in the ward.

When entered in this ward, the relatives of the patients get the feeling of a private specialty care hospital. The walls of the ward are painted with cartoon characters and toys are available for them. Hence, the children do not feel that they are in hospital.

There is an independent kitchen to prepare food the malnourished children and they are provided nutrient food here.

Under the guidance of district civil surgeon Dr Dayanand Motipawale, doctors of the pediatric department Dr Bharti Nagare, Dr Govind Bhosale, Dr Aliya Khan, incharge sister Anuja Dani, Anita Nagargoje, Asha Thomas, Hira Mhaske, Sanjivani Pawar, Pallavi Rathod, Sandhya Sanap, Priyanka Rahinj, Swati Dighole and others are providing services in the ward.

Presently, there are 10 beds available in this ward. So far, the malnourished children from Chikalthana, Garkheda, Mukundwadi, Hinanagar, Chite Pimpalgaon, Phulambri and other are have been treated here so far. The mothers of the malnourished children have to stay with their children in the hospital and hence, they cause losses of their wages. Hence, each mother is provided the funds of Rs 300 per day and they receive the total amount of Rs 4,200 for 14 days.