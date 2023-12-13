Bidkin project back on track: Bags investment of more than Rs 3,000 crore

12 industries to create 2,000 jobs, Two IT giants in talks

VAIBHAV PARWAT

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The stalled investment in the Shendra-Bidkin DMIC project has resumed, with multinational company Lubrizol committing to invest Rs 3,000 crore in the Bidkin phase. The company has also made a letter transaction to buy 17 hectares of land.

This is a major boost for the project, which has seen investments slow down. Except for a few small enterprises, no big businessmen had invested in the area in recent years. According to highly places sources, the Auric officials have now focused on the Bidkin project and are emphasizing on providing maximum investment in this phase.

AB's proteins brings Rs 225 crore investment

In a significant development for the Bidkin industrial estate, AB's Proteins has injected Rs 225 crores into a food processing project, paving the way for direct employment of 350 individuals and an additional 200 indirectly. The project, set to operate on 20 acres, is part of the broader initiative to stimulate economic growth in the district.

Bidkin industrial landscape expands with 19 plots sold

Nineteen plots have been sold in Bidkin industrial area, with notable names such as Nandadeep Industries, Nath Drip Pvt Ltd, Excellence Cast, Alka Industries, Savera Concretech and others making substantial investments. The district anticipates further economic rejuvenation as talks with five additional companies are in progress.

Two IT giants to establish presence in DMIC

The information technology sector is set to contribute to Bidkin's industrial landscape, with two companies from Hyderabad and Chennai eyeing 4 to 5 thousand square meters of space within DMIC.

80 hectares allocated for 10 to 12 industries

The recent meeting of the land management of DMIC, has allocated 80 hectares of land in Shendra-Bidkin for 10 to 12 industries. This marks a pivotal moment as the developed space in Bidkin is nearly exhausted, with the remaining 1400 hectares slated for development in 2024.

2000 jobs anticipated

Correspondences for two more industries in Bidkin, coupled with Lubrizol's investment, are expected to generate employment for around 2,000 individuals.