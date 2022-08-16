Bike rider dies in unidentified vehicle dash

Aurangabad, Aug 16:

A motorcycle rider dies after an unidentified speeding vehicle hits him at Sajapur square, on Solapur Dhule National Highway, on Tuesday evening. The deceased have been identified as Namdeo Pandharinath Laghane (53, Dutt Colony, Waluj). Meanwhile, the police are searching for the driver, of the unidentified vehicle, who fled away from the spot after the accident.

Laghane was going home to Waluj via Karodi on his bike (bearing number MH 20 EX 0179). The speeding vehicle dashed him and disappeared from the spot. The alert citizens Sominath Sangle, Appasaheb Wanjare and Anis Shaikh, PSI of Waluj MIDC police station Sachin Shinde, traffic police and others rushed him to the government hospital. However, the doctors declared him dead on examination. Waluj MIDC police station has registered the case and launched a hunt for the vehicle. Further investigation is on.