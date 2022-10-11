Biodiversity Park proposal gains momentum

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Oct 11:

The initiative to declare the heritage Himayat Baugh campus as Biodiversity Park has gained momentum as the Maharashtra State Biodiversity Board (MSBB) has issued a letter to the district collector in this regard.

The principal chief conservator of forest and the member secretary of MSSB Praveen Shrivastav in his letter to the district collector to submit the details like documents relating to the ownership of Himayat Baugh, GPS Polygon of campus (soft copy), specify the boundaries and enclose the no-objection certificate (NOC).

It may be noted that the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) had submitted the proposal to the board. The MSBB after going through it pin-pointed a few shortcomings and recommended its corrections by the Biodiversity Management Committee (BMC) headed by the district collector and re-submit the proposal along with the above documents.

The board in its evaluation observed that there is a need to specifically mention the four boundaries of the Himayat Baugh. There is no sign of the BMC president in the proposal submitted by Vasantrao Naik Marathwada Agriculture University (Parbhani) to AMC on March 28, 2022. It also made it clear that it is mandatory upon BMC to issue NoC to declare Himayat Baugh as Biodiversity Park.