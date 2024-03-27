BJP hopes of winning negotiation over Aurangabad Lok Sabha Constituency!

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a political development, the negotiations over Aurangabad Constituency for Lok Sabha polls has started in Mumbai between BJP’s aspirant and union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad and Shiv Sena Shinde-group’s spokesperson MLA Sanjay Shirsaat and MP Rahul Shewale on Wednesday.

It so happened that two days ago Shirsat and Karad met each other and had a lengthy discussion in the former’s office in the city. Later on, it was decided to continue the meeting in Mumbai. Accordingly, Karad went to Shirsat’s house in Mumbai on March 27.

MLA Shirsaat has called us

Dr Karad said, “ We had gone to participate in the meeting on the invitation of the Shinde-group’s spokesperson MLA Shirsat at his residence in Mumbai on Wednesday. The discussion was held to analyse whether the Shinde group would be able to contest the election or not from the local constituency. The real situation will be brought to the notice of the chief minister Eknath Shinde and then the decision will be taken accordingly.”

The issue will be resolved soon

Shirsat said, “ Dr. Karad is desirous to contest the LS election, therefore, he is meeting all of them. Hence he had also come to meet me in this regard. He wanted the local constituency should be spared to the BJP. Hence, I will not be able to speak on the issue as the results of seat sharing will be announced on Thursday. Shinde-group is claiming to contest from here, but we will not contest the election by bringing a candidate from outside.”

Meanwhile, the BJP state general secretary Sanjay Kenekar said that all efforts are being taken on the state level so that the seat is spared to the BJP. We are strengthening our organisational structure and have reached each polling booth. Each party activist is claiming that he will work to get elected BJP’s member of parliament from here. Presently, it is a rumour that the seat has been spared to Shinde-group.”