BJP ignored my proposal to fight drug mafia in State - MP Sule

Sule claims connection between bjp and drug mafia in the state

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule has accused the BJP of ignoring her proposal to fight the rampant drug addiction in Maharashtra. She made these remarks while interacting with the media in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on her return from Sindkhed Raja on Friday.

Sule alleged that drug manufacturing factories have been operating in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Nashik, with connections to Gujarat frequently surfacing.

"I have repeatedly told Devendra Fadnavis that we should keep politics aside and work against the rampant drug addiction in the state. All parties, including us, are ready for it. But why Fadnavis ignored it is a serious question. That is why it is clear that there is a relationship between the BJP and the drug mafia," Sule said.

She further criticized the government for not being serious about tackling the crime and drug racket in the state. "I myself requested Fadnavis not to bring politics into serious issues like drugs and addiction," Sule said.

Did Fadnavis listen to Modi?

"We put a proposal before them that we will keep politics aside and prepare a plan to keep the state safe. Did Fadnavis listen to Modi?".

Sule also took a swipe at Fadnavis over the escape of a drug mafia kingpin from a hospital during his tenure. She further raised questions about Fadnavis commitment to tackling the drug issue, highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to Nashik, where he advised the youth to stay away from drug addiction. "Did Fadnavis hear it?" she asked provocatively.