BJP readies 13 questions for CM

Sena lost its credibility among the citizens

Aurangabad, June 5:

Due to irrelevant water supply in the city, the Shiv Sena has lost its credibility among the citizens. Hence they are trying to gather a crowd for the upcoming meeting from Marathwada, said BJP MLA Atul Save and city president Sanjay Kenekar in a press conference on Sunday. BJP asked Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray 13 questions, challenging him to hold a meeting with the crowd from the city. It was informed that the BJP delegation would submit a statement of the questions to Thackeray on June 8.

In the morning, Sena accused the BJP for wrapping up the plan of the parallel water supply scheme. In the afternoon, the BJP replied that Sena was responsible for the termination of the scheme. Save said Sena is responsible for the water crisis in the city. Everyone knows who put a barrier in the parallel water supply scheme. The work of the new Rs 1680 crore water scheme is almost stalled. Save alleged that no provision has been made for the scheme in both the budgets of the State government till date. He quizzed why efforts were not made to increase the water supply in the last two and a half years.

Our morcha was for people

While criticizing the BJP's Jan Akrosh Morcha, Deputy chairperson of Maharashtra Legislative Council Neelam Gorhe had said that we don't want to hold an event by calling people like the BJP. People will come to our meeting on their own. Responding to this, city president Kenekar said, the akrosh morcha was for the people anxious for water. Those who have brought crowds to the meeting from Marathwada should not try to teach the BJP.