BJP urge SEC to prepare new rough draft on delimitation of wards!

Aurangabad, June 18: BJP’s city district general secretary Sameer Rajurkar has claimed that the State Election Commission (SEC) okayed the publishing of the rough draft on the delimitation of prabhags prepared by the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC). However, there are many shortcomings in it. The orders of the Supreme Court have not been implemented. Moreover, the draft that had been viral on social media and the one which has been published is the same. It is not different. Hence the SEC should prepare the new rough draft, he stressed.

The last date to submit objections to the rough draft was June 16. The election branch of the AMC has received 324 objections and comments. Rajurkar also submitted his objection. Earlier, he had filed a petition in the Supreme Court challenging the delimitation of wards done by AMC in 2020.

He claimed that instead of preparing the draft as per the orders of the Apex Court, the AMC prepared it under political pressure.

The Kham River, Sukhana River, National Highway etc have not been considered natural boundaries between the prabhags. The residential areas and Dalit localities have been divided in many places. Besides, the enumeration blocks have been divided into some prabhags.

The Supreme Court had ordered to maintain strict confidentiality and implement all the rules and regulations while forming prabhags. However, the leakage of the document is a violation of the court order. No action has been taken against the officers involved in the leakage although the SEC had submitted an affidavit. They are not booked for breach of trust, he stated.