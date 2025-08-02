Blackmailed for marriage, 21-year-old pharmacy student dies by suicide

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A 21-year-old B. Pharmacy student from the city ended her life after allegedly being blackmailed and pressured into marriage by a youth from Jalna district.

The accused, identified as Suraj More alias Shubham of Devgaon Khavne (Mantha, tehsil), is currently absconding. Kalyani Vayal, who hailed from a farming family in Pimparkhed village, was in her third semester at Sai Institute here. She was found hanging in her hostel room on July 30, while her roommates were at college. Following a complaint by her elder sister, a case has been registered at Cidco police station under relevent sections.

Victim feared slander, family dishonour

According to the sister, Kalyani had known Suraj for 4–5 years. But recently, he began harassing her with repeated demands for marriage. When she refused, he allegedly threatened to defame her in her village. Kalyani, worried about her parents' honour, confided in her sister during a visit 15 days ago. She was advised to stay strong and return home after Raksha Bandhan but took the extreme step before that could happen.

Accused also misbehaved with sister

When Pratiksha, Kalyani’s sister, tried to confront Suraj, he reportedly misbehaved and fled. Sub-inspector Anil Nanekar, who is investigating the case, confirmed that a search for the accused is underway.