Body of missing school boy found

Aurangabad, March 29:

The dead body of the 11-year-old missing school boy who went missing four days ago was found floating in a well in Jogeshwari Shivar on Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, Samadhan Babasaheb Malode (11, Yashnahar, Kamlapur area) had gone missing on March 26. His parents had registered a complaint in the MIDC Waluj police station. The police have been searching for the boy since then. Meanwhile farmer Sumit Bhujang, went to his farm well to start the motor on Tuesday afternoon, when he noticed a dead body floating on the water. He immediately informed the police.

Head constable Bhimrao Shevge, Yogesh Karsale, Bajaj auto firemen Sandeep Sonawane, Dnyaneshwar Gavhad, social activist Santosh Bhujang and Raju Bhujang pulled out the body from the well. The police informed the boy’s father who confirmed the body was of Samadhan. Samadhan was studying in class five of a private school in Kamlapur area. Meanwhile, the family members demanded an investigation.