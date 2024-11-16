Booth mgmt preparations in full swing at Central Constituency

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Candidates' top parties in Aurangabad Central Constituency are focusing more on booth management and voters' lists distribution as only three days are left for voting. There are 320 polling stations in the Constituency. Candidates are focusing more on the polling booths in the same area keeping in mind which area they will get the most votes. Central Constituency is geographically smaller so booth management, and campaigning in this area is easier.

Candidates of major parties and independents have been sweating profusely for the past few days. Big meetings were also held for major candidates. Rounds of allegations and counter-allegations were also made.

Tactics are being played in the final phase. Social media is also being used extensively. Pradeep Jaiswal has the experience of contesting many elections in the Constituency. So, it is easy for him to manage the booth. Similarly, Uddhav Balasaheb Sena's Balasaheb Thorat is contesting Assembly elections for the first time and he has an army of experienced activists, leaders and party organisations.

AIMIM's candidate Naser Siddiqui contested the Assembly elections in 2019. He does not have a strong party organisation, however, he raised workers for booth management. Voter lists were distributed for the last two days. Poll chits used to be distributed by the candidates earlier, now, they are being distributed by the Election Department itself.

It is the responsibility of the booth management staff to see whether the voters have received the poll chit or not. Activists are going from door to door and verifying whether poll chits have been received or not.