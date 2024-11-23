Box I in Phulambri story

Shinde Sena nominated six candidates and BJP fielded three candidates in the district. All the candidates got elected. Phulambri’s Anuradha Chavan became the lone woman MLA of the BJP from the district.

Ladki Bahin scheme turned out to be a blessing for Chavan.

During campaigning, BJP focussed on highlighting development works done during the tenure of past MLA and Governor of Rajasthan Haribhau Bagade and works done by Chavan during her tenure as former zilla parishad member and APMC chairperson.

Vilas Autade instead of speaking on development issues was alleging BJP as corrupt. This seemed to have worked against him.