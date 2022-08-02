Boy dies of snake bite on the eve of Nag Panchami

Aurangabad, Aug 2:

A four-year-old boy who was sleeping with his mother died after being bitten by a snake in his sleep in Tandulwadi village in Ghodegaon on Monday midnight. The incident that occured on the eve of Nag Panchami has left villagers grieving.

According to police, Sainath Rajdive lives in a farm one kilometer away from the Tandulwadi village with his family. Their son Krishna Rajdive (4) slept with his mother and elder brother as usual after dinner on Monday night. He was bitten by a poisonous snake around 12:30 midnight. As soon as he was bitten, Krishna screamed loudly waking up his parents. They saw a snake about three to four feet long. So they realized that Krishna was bitten by a snake. The family immediately admitted him to the sub-district hospital in Gangapur. But by then the venom had spread throughout Krishna's body. The doctor examined him and declared him dead. The incident has been reported to the police station.