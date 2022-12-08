Brahman Sangharsh Yatra in city on Saturday

Aurangabad: The Brahman Mahashikhar Parishad has organised a Brahman Sangharsh Yatra from Mahur to Mumbai for putting forward various demands of the community. This yatra will arrive in the city on December 10. It will be inaugurated from Renukamata Temple, Mahur at 8 am on Friday by parishad president Sachin Wade Patil. The yatra will arrive in Aurangabad on Saturday at 5 pm near Varad Ganesh temple in Samarthnagar. The yatra will reach Bhagwan Parshuram Chowk in Aurangabad on Sunday at 8 am. A motorcycle rally will be held from Aurangpura to Savarkar Chowk in Samarthnagar. The yatra will leave for Mumbai at 12 pm. The organisers have appealed to community members to participate in the yatra.