Breaking all barriers, Hindu-Muslim traders participate in aarti

Traders of Chelipura traders association display social unity

Aurangabad, May 4:

On the one hand, the political leaders are trying to create social rift through loudspeakers, on the other hand, Hindu-Muslim traders gathered at the 'Varad Hastay Ganpati' temple in Chelipura area in the city on Wednesday afternoon and performed Aarti together. They also exchanged sweets with each other on Ramzan and created a new ideal of social unity.

Whenever riots break out in the city, shopkeepers and fruit sellers in the Chelipura area are hit hard. However, since the corona period, the Chelipura traders association has taken the initiative and implemented various social activities. Hindu-Muslim traders are working together to maintain social cohesion. On Wednesday, Hindu and Muslim traders from the area came together at Ganpati temple at 12 pm and all of them performed Ganpati Aarti. The Hindu brothers embraced the Muslim brothers wishing them on Ramzan Eid. Everyone decided to not let politicians create a religious rift among the two communities. Kachru Velanjkar of Chelipura traders association took the initiative. Traders including Santosh Mantri, Santosh Kasliwal, Manoj Chandiwal, Nilesh Chhabda, Pawan Yadav, Kishore Mitkar, Sumati Parkh, Hemant Mitkar, Naeem Khan, Sheikh Faim, Mustaq Akhtar, Nasser Akhtar, Rashid Akhtar were present on the occasion.

Trade is our religion

Politicians stay on the sidelines, while riots hurt the common man. We are traders. Our religion is trade. We performed Ganpati aarti with Hindu traders and conveyed the message of social unity to all the citizens, said Naeem Khan, trader.

Initiatives to maintain social harmony

The Chelipura trade association always takes the initiative to maintain social harmony. Even during the corona period, traders supported each other in every way. In order to maintain this social unity, Hindus and Muslims performed aarti in Ganpati temple today and we wished Muslim brothers a happy Ramzan Eid, said Kachru Velanjkar.