Brighten your future by buying property in city

Dr Bhagwat Karad inaugurates the Credai’s Dream Home Expo today.

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The union Minister of State (Finance) Dr Bhagwat Karad said,“ The city will be getting 24 hours water by December 2024. The city’s population is 17 lakhs, but the planning has been made keeping in mind to quench the thirst of 35 lakhs. Every house will have a gas connection through the PNG pipeline. The future of the home buyers will be bright due city’s connectivity with different parts of the country, basic amenities along with huge investments at DMIC and employment opportunities to thousands of people and quality construction of houses. This is the appropriate time for purchasing a home, and purchasing it at CREDAI’s property exhibition will be a farsighted decision.”

The exhibition at Jabinda Lawns was inaugurated on Wednesday evening. It is organised by the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Chapter of Credai.

The guardian minister Sandeepan Bhumre and the municipal commissioner G Sreekanth also graced the function.

Bhumre said, “The city will soon be witnessing a construction of a 70-metres heighted building. Hence a fire tender for it will be provided through the District Planning Committee (DPC).”

The civic chief pointed out the proposed construction of an international level cricket stadium in the city.

Credai secretary Rohit Suryawanshi made an introductory speech, while the coordinator Ashutosh Navandar briefed upon the exhibition. Credai’s Maharashtra president Pramod Khairnar, national vice president Sunil Phurde, treasurer Narendra Singh Jabinda, SBI’s DGM Jitendrakant Thakur, Rajendra Singh Jabinda, Nitin Bagadiya, Prashant Amilkanthwar and other office-bearers were present on the occasion.

‘Mahapradhikaran’ of fringe area

On behalf of Credai, the president Vikas Chaudhary made few demands before the minister. They were setting up a special planning authority (mahapradhikaran) for the development of fringe areas, resolve the issue of water supply as soon as possible, sanction the Development Plan soon, attract major investment by encouraging to set up an anchor project in DMIC.

Delegation of Maruti Udyog soon

Karad said, “The efforts are being taken for developing the defence cluster and drone cluster in DMIC. Meanwhile, the delegation of Maruti Udyog will be going to visit DMIC for inspection of land soon.