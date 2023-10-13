Brother, uncle rape minor girl

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In a heinous incident, a brother and uncle raped a 15-year-old minor girl due to which she remained pregnant. The incident came to the fore in the Gangapur city. A case has been registered against the victim’s brother and uncle with the Gangapur police station under the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act on Friday.

Police said, the accused Subhan Honaji Gangurde works in a rural police and is the uncle of the victim. He raped the victim six months back at her house. Similarly, the real brother of the victim threatened her to kill and raped her on several occasions. The girl conceived. Based on the complaint lodged by the victim, a case has been registered against her brother and uncle Gangurde.

When her brother came to know that a case had been registered against him, he fled away. However, the police arrested him from Malegaon.

Initially, the victim was afraid to give the name of Gangurde as he was in the police department. However, the police came to know about it and they took her into confidence and asked her about the incident. When she told about both the accused, the case was registered.

As she was having constant stomach pain, he mother asked her about it. Initially, she told the name of her brother only but later also mentioned Gangurde.