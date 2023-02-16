Brutal attack on 3 women with steel rod

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad:

Enrage over lodging a police complaint against him, a young man beat his wife, mother-in-law and sister-in-law with a steel rod, and injured them seriously in the Mukundwadi area, on February 14.

Mukundwadi police station has registered an offence against Baliram Haribhau Wadekar.

Meanwhile, the victims include wife Soni Wadekar, mother-in-law Kadubai Gaikwad and sister-in-law Asha Somnath Ingle are undergoing treatment in Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

Police said the husband and the wife were having conflict between them due to the flirty nature of the husband. Hence Soni left the house and was staying with her mother in Mukunwadi. In the meantime, she also lodged a complaint against her husband with the Mukundwadi police.

This enraged Baliram, who then reached Mukundwadi and argued with his wife and in-laws over the police complaint. He started abusing them and later on took out the steel rod brought with him and beat them. All of them sustained grave injuries. Meanwhile, the bone of left forearm of sister in law has got displaced. The injured are undergoing treatment in GMCH. Further investigation is on by PSI More.