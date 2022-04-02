BSc-Nursing 2nd institutional round to begin on Apr 4

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, April 2:

The second institutional level round for B Sc (nursing) vacant seats in Government, private unaided and minority institutions will commence on April 4.

As the Indian Nursing Council extended the cut-off date for admission to the B Sc-Nursing course till April 7, the State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) decided to hold a second college-level round for the vacant seats.

The vacancy position will be released on April 4 and the eligible desirous candidate must apply in person to the respective college in the prescribed format up to April 5 (4 pm). The selected candidates can join the colleges with all the original documents and requisite fees up to April 7. The institutes will submit the details of admitted candidates in the college feedback module up to April 7 (11.59 pm).

Only those candidates who have registered with the Cell and not been allotted any seat of the B Sc-Nursing course will be considered for the subsequent round.

The eligibility of Physics, Chemistry and Biology (PCB) marks in HSC and all other eligibility criteria as per the norms must be verified by the college.