Budding cricketer gets 8 stitches due to cutting of vein by nylon manja

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A 12-year-old cricket player suffered serious injuries after getting entangled in a nylon kite string embedded with glass pieces while practicing on the field. The incident took place on Monday evening in the city and the boy got eight stitches due to a severed vein. This is the third serious injury from such kite strings in the past week.

Raghav Lakshmikant Muley (Nageshwarwadi) goes to a cricket academy in Aurangpura for practice. While he was practicing the nylon string unexpectedly caught his leg, and he didn't realize it at first. Suddenly, he experienced immense pain and began bleeding profusely. His coach promptly rushed him to the hospital, where it was discovered that the string had deeply embedded itself, causing a severe injury. The string severed the vein by cutting the trousers and his socks. Hence he got eight stitches to seal the injury.

Just last Saturday, Shubham Tangadellu (30, Narali Baugh) was also seriously injured along with his wife and one-and-a-half-year-old son by this type of string (Manja). Earlier, a police personnel Krishna Ingale narrowly escaped when a string got caught around his neck.

Commissioner's instructions ignored

Nylon, or "Chinese," kite strings have been available in the city since October. With children on vacation, there has been an increase in kite flying, leading to higher usage of these dangerous strings. Despite Police Commissioner Praveen Pawar's instructions regarding selling nylon strings, authorities at City Chowk, Kranti Chowk, and Jinsi police stations have not taken the matter seriously. These areas are known for high sales of kite strings, and there are allegations that some older staff of the police stations are protecting vendors.

What is police doing?

"My son is terrified after this incident. The string was covered with glass shards, which cut into his vein. I hope others do not have to go through what my son experienced. If this string gets caught around someone’s neck, it could cost a life. How is it that the police are unaware of its illegal sale while a ban is in place,? questioned Shubhangi Muley (Mother of injured Raghav).