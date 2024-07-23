Budget is forward looking

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The announcement of twelve new industrial parks under the National Industrial Corridor Development Corporation projects in and around 100 cities is a big development for manufacturing. Maharashtra can be a big beneficiary of this scheme as we are the most industry friendly state. The funds for the PLI scheme for pharmaceutical industry have doubled, showcasing the government’s intent to boost manufacturing. Doubling the funds for development for semiconductor and display manufacturing shows intent to push for new age technologies. The commerce export hubs on public private partnership basis is a very positive step. CMIA can play a pivotal role to propagate this and willing to participate as a pilot for this initiative.

Arpit Save, president, CMIA