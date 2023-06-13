Building owner; lift installer booked in tragic death of 13-yr-old boy in Katkat Gate

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a

tragic death of the 13-year-old Saquib Siddiqui Erfan Siddiqui, by getting stuck in an unsafe lift in the building at Katkat Gate vicinity on May 14 at 10.30 pm, the

Jinsi police station has registered an offence against the building owner and the lift installing agent.

It is learnt that the complainant Mohammed Erfan Siddiqui (42) works as a beam engineer in a Hyderabad-based company. He along with his wife and children went to Hyderabad, while his elder son Saquib was left to stay with his grandmother.

On May 14 at 10.30 pm, Saquib was playing in the apartment. He coincidentally went inside the lift which suddenly got started and before Saquib saves himself, his neck got pressed between the doors of the lift. The incident was so tragic that his neck got half cut and he died on the spot.

Police registered the case based on the complaint made by Saquib’s father. During the survey, the police found that the lift was unsafe on all four sides. Besides, the lift starts from the ground floor, but there was no spring and shock up installed for the safe resting of the lift. The police held the owner of the building Kazi Salim Mohiuddin Siddiqui (71) and lift installing agent Hitesh Madhukant Ladani (41, Gujarat) responsible and filed a case against them. Under the guidance of police inspector Ashok Bhandari, PSI Haroon Shaikh is investigating the case.