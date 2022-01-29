Burglary attempt foiled by security guard

Aurangabad, Jan 29:

A burglary attempt at a company in Waluj MIDC has been foiled due to the vigilance of the security guard on Friday evening. The thief was handed over to the Waluj police.

According to police, Bharat Balulal Gurjar is the owner of Pranav Metal Pvt Ltd in Waluj. At around 4 pm on Friday, security guard Ankur Kumar Bansi spotted a suspected thief stealing materials from the company's warehouse and throwing it out of the company. Kumar gave this kind of information to Gurjar. Upon receiving this information, Gurjar, with the help of his colleague Akhilesh Yadav, Suraj and security guard, caught the thief red handed and reported the incident to MIDC Waluj police. The police reached the spot and arrested the thief Rehan Rehman Sheikh (18, Ranjangaon). Accused Rehan was caught trying to steal items worth Rs 25,000 from the company. A case has been registered against Sheikh at MIDC Waluj police station and head constable S Giri is further investigating the case.