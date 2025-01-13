Businessman trapped, extorted Rs 2.5 Lakh

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A catering businessman became the target of a honey trap and extortion racket led by a woman and her gang, who blackmailed him for Rs 2.5 lakh and demanded an additional Rs 5 lakh. The case, which highlights the growing menace of blackmailing gangs, was registered at the Satara Police Station on Monday.

The 55-year-old victim was first contacted by the accused, identified as Sayali Gaikwad, in March 2024, under the guise of placing a catering order. Over time, Sayali gained his trust through friendly conversations on WhatsApp, even sharing her photos. Once she had him ensnared, her demeanour changed, and she began threatening to file false cases of rape and molestation unless he paid Rs 5 lakh. Fearing public defamation, the businessman initially gave in, paying Rs 2.5 lakh. However, the harassment continued, with the gang targeting his family members, including his son-in-law and friends. Unable to bear the pressure, the businessman approached Inspector Sangram Tate, who is now overseeing the investigation. PSI Dilip Bachate is actively pursuing leads to apprehend the culprits.

Timeline of the Extortion

May 10, 2024: At Beed Bypass, two women and a man extorted 50,000 from a businessman in Sayali’s name.

Later: Sayali and her brother demanded Rs 5 lakh, threatening a false rape case.

July 2, 2024: Sayali, accompanied by 8-10 associates, extorted Rs 2 lakh. A bond was signed during the meeting, stating that the matter was resolved. The gang covered their faces during this interaction.

Continued Threats Despite Settlement

Despite signing the bond, Sayali continued to blackmail the businessman, sending threatening messages and calls. She taunted him, saying, “You can go anywhere, but many like you are already trapped in our net.” The accused, believed to be in her late 20s, remains at large. Authorities have launched an intensive search operation to bring her and her accomplices to justice.