CABII should benefit from MAGIC experience: VC Dr Uddhav Bhosle

Aurangabad, April 16:

The newly established Center for Agro-Bio Innovation and Incubation (CABII) at Nanded is expected to benefit from the experience and industrial skills of the Magic team, said Dr Uddhav Bhosale, Swami Ramanand Teerth Marathwada University. A team from the CABII from the University of Nanded paid a study visit to the Marathwada Accelerator for Growth and Incubation Council (MAGIC) on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the Magic incubation center established by the industrial institute has made great efforts in the last few years to develop the startup ecosystem in Marathwada and their work and experience should benefit the incubation center at Nanded established by the educational institute. He said that a memorandum of understanding will be signed between the two organizations in the near future for the development of Marathwada.

The Magic team provided detailed information about the activities of the organization, as well as various activities being undertaken by the organization. Four startups incubated in Magic made presentations about their startups.

The CABII team had detailed discussions with Magic directors Prasad Kokil, Ashish Garde, Riteish Mishra, Sunil Raithatta and Kedar Deshpande on the incubation center management process and other related issues, and agreed to work together in the future. Registrar Dr Sarjerao Shinde, Dr Sanjay Wayal, CA Sanjay Jaju, CA Harshad Shah, Dr GB Zore and Dr Rajaram Mane were present.