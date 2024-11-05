Candidates from top parties launche 1st phase of campaign

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Candidates of top parties from Aurangabad Central Assembly Constituency kicked off the first phase of campaigning on Tuesday. The candidates sweated a lot through padayatra, corner meetings, and meetings in various colonies of their Constituency throughout the day.

Candidates now have only 13 days left to campaign. It will be impossible to cover such a large Constituency in a short period of time.

The fight in the Central Constituency is All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) vs Shindesena, but everything depends on how decisive the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and Vanchit factor will be.

The top candidates spent their time behind independents until Monday. The scene of the fight became clear on Monday. Election symbols were distributed to the candidates on Monday afternoon. Therefore, independents have also started their campaigning. Candidates of prominent political parties started the padayatras in the morning as part of campaigning.

There will be public meetings of big leaders and padayatra in the next 13 days. In terms of meetings, the MIM party seems to have taken the lead at present. MIM's leader Akbaruddin Owaisi held a public meeting at Amkhas Maidan on Tuesday night to campaign for MIM candidate Naser Siddiqui from Central Constituency and Imtiaz Jaleel from East Constituency.

Asaduddin Owaisi will also have a meeting in the final phase. Similarly, meetings will be organised for Shindesena's Pradeep Jaiswal, and Uddhavsena's candidate Balasaheb Thorat.

Box

Canvassing in East & West Constituencies

BJP's Atul Save laid more emphasis on campaigning. Meetings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders will be hosted for him. Sanjay Shirsat and Raju Shinde also seem to have started campaigning aggressively in the West Assembly Constituency.

Box

Office-bearers alliance disappeared

The MVA has not yet launched campaigning in the Muslim-majority areas of the Central Constituency. Leaders and activists of the alliance are seen working in Phulambri and East Assembly Constituencies. Uddhav Sena's campaign office was inaugurated in Central Constituency. Significantly, only a few leaders of the allies were present.