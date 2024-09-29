Car crashes into 3 parked vehicles in Thackeraynagar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A drunken driver’s car rammed into three parked vehicles in Thackeraynagar, Cidco N-2, at 2.45 pm on Sunday, causing severe damage. This was the third case of ‘hit and run’ in just eight days, instilling fear among residents.

According to Mukundwadi police, the driver of a Skoda car (MH-46-X- 4472) filled fuel at a pump near API Corner and then started proceeding towards Thackrenagar.

After a short distance, the driver accelerated speed. His car collided with a Fiat car (MH-02-BY- 7988) owned by Vilas Rathod, which was parked on the roadside. The impact was so powerful that the car dashed against a nearby wall, causing extensive damage.

After the first collision, the speeding car swerved left and crashed into a Swift Desire (MH 20-CH- 4313) owned by Tarachand Kolhe, sending it crashing into a tree. Both vehicles suffered significant damage. The impact of the dash was so powerful that the airbags of Skoda got opened. The lives of its five occupants were saved due to airbags.

The car then struck an Activa scooter (MH-20-CM-1196) owned by Rupali Patil. It damaged the rear part of the scooter.

After the accident, the five occupants of the Skoda started fleeing from the scene. However, the driver and owner of the vehicle Avinash Kantilal Shinde (22, no 56, Railway Gate, Rajnagar, Mukundwadi), was caught by local people. A case was registered against him at Mukundwadi police station, based on Tarachand Kolhe's complaint. Police arrested the driver.

Intimidation at scene

Witnesses said that after getting out of the car, the drunken driver threatened the gathered crowd, including women. He said "If you lodge a complaint with the police, I will make sure you face the same consequences as your cars. Don't complain anywhere, I will give compensation for the damages."

Narrow escape

There was a large tree in front of the parked Swift Desire. Three children were playing under the tree. Meanwhile, a few women were filling water from a public tap. The tree absorbed the impact when the speeding car collided with the parked vehicle, preventing a potential tragedy. Witnesses stated that if the tree had not been there, many lives could have been lost.

Protest against police for delay

As the drunken driver continued to act aggressively towards women and others, citizens called the police. However, the police arrived an hour and a half later, prompting former corporator Damuanna Shinde and others to set roadside pipes on fire as a protest. They demanded the installation of a speed breaker and a ban on heavy vehicles in the area. A large crowd gathered at the scene until PSI of Mukundwadi Police Station Pandurang Dake arrived to control the situation and conduct a panchnama.

3rdincidents in 8 days

This was the third case of hit and run during the last eight days.

--September 22:Adrunken driver hit six cars at Akashwani Chowk at 7.30 pm and fled. A woman was injured seriously in the accident.

--September 28: A woman driver crashed into eight parked two-wheelers at atNirala Bazar, injuring one rider seriously.

--September 29:Another drunken driver collided with three vehicles in the CidcoN-2, Thackreynagar area.