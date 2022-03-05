Career guidance session at River Dale School

Aurangabad, March 5:

River Dale High School organized a career counseling session for students of class X and XII, recently. In today’s environment of multiple options, knowing about choices available helps children in their career decision. Principal Dr Sudhir Hadke and the academic head spoke about knowing one’s potential and subject of interest before making a decision. Resource persons Juwerral, Vyankatesh, Neha Gore, Nupur, Prasheel Brahma, Mansi Jain, Saniya, Vedika and Jasman shared information regarding leading universities and various courses available. The counsellors guided the students to choose their careers based on their interests and what they are good at. They also advised them to plan multiple activities during their vacations to hone their skills.