Case for encroachment on sports ground

Aurangabad, Feb 20:

The Cidco administration has filed a complaint against two people for encroaching the land belonging to the Cidco administration by installing a statue recently. The land is reserved for sports ground.

As per the complaint filed in the Waluj MIDC police station, junior engineer Harshavardhan Sale of the anti-encroachment squad of Cidco while inspecting the sports ground noticed that Pradnya Bansode and Sukhdev Sonawane and their accomplice had installed a statue on the ground. Cidco administrator Bhujan Gaikwad immediately reached the spot and tried to convince Bansode and Sonawane to remove the statue. However, they denied removing the statue and tried to disturb the law and order. Hence a complaint was lodged in the MIDC police station by the Cidco administration.