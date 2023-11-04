Case of atrocity for refusal to provide benefit of Gharkul

Waluj Sarpanch and former and present VDO booked

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A case of atrocity has been registered against the sarpanch of Waluj and the former and present village development officer (VDO) of Waluj gram panchayat for refusing to provide the benefit of a sanctioned house (gharkul) to the beneficiary.

The beneficiary, Meena Santosh Pawar, a homeless woman, approached the Gram Panchayat to get the benefit of a gharkul. The government had also approved the gharkul. However, the then VDO Nanasaheb Matsagar, the present VDO Uttam Bhondve, and Sarpanch Saidabi Pathan started refusing to give the benefit of the gharkul to Pawar on the grounds that she is not a resident of the village and her name was mistakenly included in the house list.

Pawar alleged that she was deprived of the benefits due to casteist mentality and filed a complaint at Waluj police station. Assistant commissioner of police Ashok Thorat is conducting the investigation.