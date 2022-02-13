Case registered for hurting religious sentiments

Aurangabad, Feb 13:

Tension prevailed in Daulatabad area when a huge mob gathered in the Ghat area when a builder unearthed several graves during the leveling of the land for plotting. A case of hurting religious sentiments has been registered with Daulatabad police station against the concerned persons.

Residents of Daulatabad Syed Matin, Shaikh Baba, Rahim Shaikh and Shaikh Irshad were going to Mombatta Talak on Sunday morning. They saw around two to four persons with bulldozer and two tractors leveling the ground in Gut No. 1/1. They saw that several graves were unearthed and were scattered around. They immediately informed about it to the villagers. Deputy Sarpanch Noorjahan Shaikh Majid, former sarpanch Harun, Syed Laikoddin, Syed Sheru and others gathered on the spot.

On receiving the information about the mob gathered in the Ghat, PI Rajashree Ade, PSI Dilip Bachate, Ravi Kadam and others rushed to the spot and tried to pacify the mob. But, the villagers demanded to register case against the concerned persons. Later, a case was registered against Mohammad Tareq (Roza Baug, Aurangabad on the basis of the complaint lodged by Syed Matin Syed Mujeeb. PI Rajashree Ade is further investigating the case.

Meanwhile, mandal officer B R Ghusinge, Talathi S M Mule went and inspected the spot. Ghusinge said, a request was received for the leveling of this private land. The tehsildar had given permission of the leveling of this land, he said.