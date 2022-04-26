Casualty ward to shift in CVTS building

Aurangabad, April 26:

The Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) has geared up to shift the casualty ward in the Department of Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgery (CVTS) building.

The GMCH’s deputy dean Dr Shrinivas Gadappa confirmed the development saying,” The CVTS section at GMCH has given a new lease of life to hundreds of cardiac patients. The CathLab installed in the section got defunct in March 2019 . The technical experts claimed that the machine could not be repaired as it has already been used for 10 years. Meanwhile, the GMCH’s Super Speciality Block has received the new CathLab. Hence the hospital will soon start conducting angiography and angioplasty on the patients. This is the reason why the casualty ward is being shifted to CVTS building. It is spacious compare to the existing casualty ward. The availability of adequate space will help accomodate more accident patients and treat them properly.”