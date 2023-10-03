Celebrating anniversaries of the legends

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Podar International School, Waluj celebrated the birth anniversaries of Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri. The toddlers dressed as Gandhiji paid their floral tribute to the two legends of the Indian freedom struggle followed by the tributes offered by Dr Louis Rodrigues, principal, Minakshi Kadu, headmistress, Dr Anjali Sharma and others.

The teachers’ choir presented Bapu’s favourite bhajans ‘Raghupati Raghav Rajaram’ and ‘Vaishanv Jan to’ followed by a speech by Aalap Raut. The programme concluded with a Dandi March carried out by the students of Pri-school, Grade 1 along with their parents and teachers.