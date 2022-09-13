CETs results of MBA, LLB, MCA, B Ed, B P Ed, Arch & hotel mgmt courses declared

Aurangabad, Sept 13:

The State Common Entrance Cell has declared the result of common entrance tests of various 15 professional courses of higher and technical education.

The aspirants of undergraduate and postgraduate courses in Management, Computer Application, Law, Education, Physical Education, Architecture, and Hotel Management took the CETs online across the State between August 2 to 29.

The result of CETs courses like MBA/MMS, MCA, B Ed, M P Ed, B P Ed, LLB (three and five years), BA/BSc B.Ed (four years integrated), BEd\M Ed (three years integrated), M ED, B HMCT, B Planning, M Arch and M HMCT were declared from September 10 to 13.

Box

How to check score card?

The students can visit the SCETC and put their application number and date of birth to access the online scorecard.

Box

MHT-CET to be declared next week

The highest number of candidates were registered for MHT-CET which is held for admissions to Engineering, Pharmacy and Agriculture courses. The result of this CET will be declared on or before September 15.

Box

Admissions process to begin soon

With the declaration of the result of different higher and technical education courses results, the admission process will commence soon. The learning in the classes is likely to begin before Diwali vacation in the colleges.