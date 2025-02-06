Chaitanya didn’t shudder even after witnessing accident during captivity

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Chaitanya Tupe who was released from the clutches of the kidnappers this evening, did not shudder even after witnessing an accident during the captivity.

It may be noted that Chaitanya was kidnapped by five persons when he was playing with friends in front of his house at N-4, at 8.45 pm on Tuesday. The kidnappers demanded Rs 2 crore ransom to release him.

A police team rescued him from the custody of his kidnappers from a maize field in Brahmapuri village at 1 pm today. Chaitanya was brought to the police commissionerate at 6.15 pm on Wednesday along with a police team. He was handed over to his family at 7 pm today.

Along with the kidnapping, Chaitanya witnessed a terrible accident. He endured the torture of the kidnappers. When the police team reached the maize field, he was scared. The boy was calm until the police brought him to the police commissioner. His father who controlled his grief for 16 hours, burst into tears to see his son. Hugging tightly, both of them cried uncontrollably and the officers present also burst into tears. Police Commissioner Pravin Pawar talked with him. After that, his family thanked the police and felicitated him.

Box

Boy touches feet of police officers

The kidnappers were likely to have weapons. Therefore, when entering the field, PSIs Vishal Bodkhe and Sandeep Solunk were in plain clothes with weapons. When police personnel reached Chaitanya who thought that they (police officers) were as accomplices of kidnappers for some time. He was keeping calm. PSI Vishal introduced himself and made a video call to his grandfather. After that, Chaitanya trusted him. While returning to the city, he slept on Inspector Geeta Bagwade's lap. Chaitanya touched the feet of all the officers while returning home from the police commissionerate. He also said to PSI Vishal ‘Thank you Sir.