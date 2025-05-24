Chaitanya Valley students shine in CBSE 10th examination

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: For the third consecutive year, Chaitanya Valley International School continued its tradition of excellent results in the CBSE Board 10th. Jivan Wankhede secured 97% marks followed by Rishikesh Patil (93%), Sapna Pawar (91% ) and Harshada Harel (91%). The remaining 19 students secured the first class.

All the successful students have been congratulated by Bhausaheb Tupe, the school's academic director Dr Shital S D, principal Shenbaga Devi J along with all the teachers and parents.